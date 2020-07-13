Lillian Blessing Carroll of Bethlehem passed away at her daughter's home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was 89 years old.
She was born on December 31, 1930 in Ingleside the daughter of the late William F. Blessing and Alice Parker Blessing. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Aaron W. Carroll, Sr.
Lillian graduated from Easton High School in 1948. She worked at Preston Trucking in the sales department for many years. She along with her husband owned Carroll's Grocery in Bethlehem. Through the years she also worked as a clerk at Bethlehem Post Office and for T.J. Farms. She was a member of Preston Historical Society and enjoyed doing search word puzzles and reading.
She is survived by four children, Sharon Carels and her husband Wayne, of Bethlehem, Aaron W. Carroll Jr. "Bubby", Vicky Jester and her husband Timmy, Darrin Carroll and his wife Lisa, all of Preston, ten grandchildren, Mark Carels, Melissa Carels Kelly, Lisa Carroll Foster, Donna Erin Carroll, Jennifer Jester Bullock, Alexa Jester, Torey Jester, Logan Jester Peters, Heather Walls, Katey Carroll, twelve great-grandchildren, three siblings, Virginia Todd of Preston, Edward Blessing and Margaret Voshell both of Easton, and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Vernon Blessing Brogley and a brother, Howard Blessing.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2 p.m.at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with Rev. Nevin Crouse and Pastor Bob Davis officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 7-9 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to limitations set by our government, seating will be limited and facial masks will be required to be worn. Interment will follow at Junior Order Cemetery in Preston. Donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 in her memory.
To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com