Lillian Yvette Lavoie passed away on August 14, 2019 at her home. She was 70 years old.
She was born on May 24, 1949 in Guatemala, daughter of the late Raymond A. Last and Lillian Del Cid Last.
Mrs. Lavoie attended the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing.
She married Dr. Andrew J. Lavoie, Jr. on December 18, 1980 in Annapolis, MD, where they lived until moving to Talbot County in 1984 where she worked as a restaurateur and interior decorator.
She is survived by her children; James Eric Lynch, Brian Lynch, Kevin Lynch and stepdaughter Noel Miller.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or donatenow.heart.org/Donate and Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019