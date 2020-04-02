|
|
Linda Ann Faulkner passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Hospice Facility in Chestertown, Maryland. She was 69.
She was born on August 27, 1950 in Talbot County, to the late George Elmer Collins and Margaret Dawson Collins. She attended school at Cordova Elementary and graduated from Easton High School in 1968. She married Ronald Faulkner on September 14, 1968, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Easton, MD. They made their home in Cordova, MD.
She worked for various businesses, but she was employed by Celeste Industries and later for Aphena Pharma Solutions of Easton, MD, a part of the Celeste Group. She retired after 35 years of faithful service.
Linda enjoyed family and friends, crocheting, knitting, and creating special items for church bazaars. She particularly enjoyed many special "finds" when she went antiquing. She was always ready to lend a helping hand for anything needed including helping family members build their houses. She also directed most of the building of their own home.
She had an understanding and compassionate heart, and was firm in her faith in Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior. Linda was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Easton. She was a supportive and gracious woman, had a warm smile, and was an encourager who made everyone feel welcome.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Elmira Elizabeth Collins.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie; son Christopher Faulkner; grandson Zachary Faulkner; granddaughter Monica Parks; brothers, Edward Collins (Doris) and Ray Collins of Cordova; sisters, Charlotte Blades of Cordova, and Rev. Joan C. Wolff (Rodman) of Easton; and several nieces and nephews.
A family service and interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park will be private. Her honorary pall bearers are: Tommy Barwick, Chris Faulkner, Zachary Faulkner, Frank Parks, John Parks, and Brian Lewis.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Road, Easton, MD 21601; or Compass Regional Hospice, Chestertown Facility, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com for online condolences and to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020