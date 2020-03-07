Home

Linda Ann Marie Pangalos


1957 - 2020
Linda Ann Marie Pangalos Obituary
Linda Ann Marie Pangalos died at the age of 62 in the town of St Michaels, Maryland on the 6th of March 2020. Linda was born in Montreal to Ernest William Jelley and Constance Jelley on the 9th of July 1957. She was raised along with her younger brother Michael Jelley across the many different provinces of Canada, with her favourite cities being Montreal, Winnipeg and Vancouver. She met her future husband, George Pangalos, at McGill University where she received a master's degree in social work. Her selflessness and her optimistic attitude paired well with her career, as she had a passion for helping people and always wanted to see the good in everyone. Linda is survived by her husband George, children: Constantinos, John and Iris, her grandchildren: Sophia, George and Faidra, her brother Michael, her niece Michelle, and her nephew Christopher. A viewing will be held at Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel in Saint Michaels, MD on the 10th of March 2020 between 6pm and 8pm. We will miss her cleverness and the love she has shared with those who knew her. Until we meet again, may God hold you in his hand. Share memories with the family at www,framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020
