Linda D. Sheeler, 65, of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at UMSMC at Dorchester. She was born in Havre de Grace on April 8, 1954 to Eva Wood Mathews and the late Robert Mathews.
Linda graduated from Bel Air High School. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitch, fishing, plastic canvas, crosswords, and sodoku puzzles. Linda also enjoyed being on the water.
She is survived by her mother; her children Dawn Kimble (Medford), Becky Fox (Jimmy), Robert Sheeler (Krystal), Jessica Sheeler (Dante), and Dakota Sheeler; grandchildren James Fox, Nicole Fox, Tabitha Fox, Zachery Dryden, Jeremy Dryden, Savannah Kimble, Liberty Mathews, and Jacob Sheeler; her lifelong companion Charles Rohner; and her sister Sherri, as well as a host of loved ones she considered children who called her "Mama Linda." Besides her father, she is preceded in death by a brother Robert Mathews, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Cambridge Wesleyan Church at 1 PM with Pastor Jack Diehl officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019