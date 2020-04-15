|
|
Linda L Faulkner of Federalsbury,MD passed away Friday April 10,2020 at the University of Maryland Medical System in Easton. She was 67. She was born on December 10,1952 in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of Grover "Bunk" Corkran and Norma Donovan Corkran.
On October 12,1974 she married Steve Faulkner and they made their home in Federalsburg.
She worked at Williamsburg Canning Co. for several years before becoming a homemaker and raising her children. Linda loved to cook and bake. Many times her boys would intentionally upset her and be told to go outside and play,so she would find solace in baking.They would return later after hearing their father whistle for them to come in to find cookies, cakes, brownies and pies all made by Linda to keep her sanity. She loved spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years Steve Faulkner, two sons, Steve Faulkner Jr "Stevie" and his wife Cindy of Denton, and Christopher Faulkner and his wife Meagon of Seaford, a sister Barbara Travers and her husband Richard of Hoopers Island and a brother Ricky Corkran of Federalsburg,four grandchildren Tyler Faulkner,Taylor Faulkner, Christopher Faulkner Jr and Candace Faulkner, Brother-in-law Tim Faulkner of Jensen Beach FL and his wife Carol and sister-in-law Jodie Henry and her husband Eric of Laurel DE., as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Grover "Peanut" Corkran Jr. and George Mattews.
Due to the limitations of Covid 19, services will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020