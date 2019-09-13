|
Fred L. Tompkins and Linda K. Tompkins, both from the Villas of Summerfield in Syracuse, NY and formerly of St. Michaels, MD, will have their memorial service together September 16th, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at Christ Church in St. Michaels, MD.
Linda passed away November 30th, 2014, and Fred passed away June 6th, 2019. They had 65 years of loving marriage.
Fred previously owned Tomp's Hardware in Kendall Park, NJ, and Linda retired from Princeton University Occupational Health & Safety Office. After retiring, they moved to St. Michaels, Maryland, where they both were active members at Christ Church, as well as volunteers at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. They were also members of the Cruising Sailors of Saint Michaels, and at one time or another, each was commodore of the club.
They are survived by their children: Fred L. (Janet) Tompkins of Inverness, FL; Deborah J. (Dennis) Landers, of Cato, NY; Gregg (Molly) Tompkins, of Silverthorne, CO; Linda's sister Betty Davies; two grandchildren, F. Vincent Tompkins and Christopher S. Tompkins and seven great grandchildren; and a special family member, Margaret Hackett.
Donations in their memory may be sent to the Christ Church Memorial Fund or to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. The spreading of ashes will be private and at a later time.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019