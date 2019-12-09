|
Linda Newnam Jones died at University of MD. Shore Medical Center, Easton, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday December 8, 2019. She was 72.
Born in Easton on May 6, 1947 she was the daughter of the late Leslie McCoy and Jacqueline Wayman Newnam. Linda grew up in St. Michaels and on Emerson Point in McDaniel. Linda attended public school in St. Michaels, where she graduated in 1965. Following her graduation she worked various jobs to include; teacher's assistant at the Mt. Pleasant Elementary School in Easton, the Acme Market also in Easton, She worked at the Claiborne General Store to help her mother-in-law, the Maryland National Bank and finally teller at the Talbot Bank St Michaels branch retiring in 2010.
She enjoyed working in her flower beds, soft crabbing, traveling to S.C., Orlando, FL.,and PA., during the fall foliage. She was devoted to her Grandchildren's sports and attended as many of their games as possible.
She is survived by her beloved husband Lawrence "Larry" Jones of Claiborne whom she married on, June 9, 1965. Two children; Leslie A. Hambleton (Phil,III) of Bozman, and Phillip Jones (Tina) of St. Michaels. Grandchildren; P.T. Hambleton,IV (Abby Price) Brooks Hambleton (Kelsie Jones), Lexi Jones and Brady Jones. Great-grandchildren; Brynn Hambleton, Harper Hambleton, Phillip Hambleton, and Ryann Hambleton. Three siblings; Carol Lyons, Donald Newnam and Lori Snook. A special brother-in law Ted Jones. Also survived by her special friend and companion "Ellie"
Funeral services will be held at the Bozman United Methodist Church, on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Where a viewing will be held from 10:00 until noon.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Michaels Fire Dept. 1001 S. Talbot St. St. Michaels, MD 21663.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels, Md. (www.framptom.com)
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019