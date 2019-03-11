CORDOVA - Linda Ruby Blizzard of Cordova, Md., died on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 71.

Linda was born on June 7, 1947, in Chester, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Robert John Loveland and Ruby Johnson Loveland. On April 21, 1972, Linda married William M. Blizzard. They made their home in Cordova, Md. and started their family.

Linda was a great cook, who provided a home for all. She enjoyed attending Friday Night BINGO at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department. She was a caregiver to her son, Paul Bornos, and uncle, Freddie Johnson. Linda took great pride in caring of her family. She enjoyed her daily conversations with her sisters and brother. In Linda's final years, she spent her time providing love to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Up until her death, Linda continued to search for her son, Robert "Link" Bornos, who has been missing since April 19, 1993.

Linda is survived by her children, Paul Bornos, Cheryl Graves, William Blizzard II, all of Cordova, Md., Robert John "Link" Bornos, who has been missing since 1993; step-children, Randy Blizzard and Cathy Harris of Cordova, Md.; siblings, Darlene Lewis of Tilghman, Md., Agnes Bridge of Easton, Md., Bonnie Morris of Preston, Md., and Larry Loveland of Easton, Md.; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, "Honey Bun."

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Blizzard; brother, Robert John Loveland; and uncle, Freddie Johnson.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Cordova, Md.

Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019