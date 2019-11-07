Home

Linda Sue (Williamson) Kenton


1954 - 2019
Linda Sue (Williamson) Kenton Obituary
Linda Sue ( Williamson) Kenton, of Bridgeville, Delaware, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was 64. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. Interment will be held at the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery in Hurlock, MD immediately following the service. Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019
