Easton - Lloyd (Bill) H. Fleming, Jr. was born June 28, 1928. On June 28, 2020, Bill passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Son of Lloyd (Bill) and Beuluh Fleming, Sr. Bill attended the schools of Tri-County High, Charlotte Hall Military Academy, Salisbury State Teachers College, and The University of Maryland. At the end of World War II, he served in the Maryland State Guard, Merchant Marines, and the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean War.
Bill is survived by his wife, formerly Elizabeth J. Eley, his second son, Craig, three grandchildren (Christine, Joshua and David) and three great grandchildren. Bill is now with his precious daughter, Donna, who passed away nine years ago and their son, Richard, who they lost many years ago.
Bill was a Master Home Builder for 50 years and built some of the finer homes in Talbot County. His community activities included being on the Board of Directors for the YMCA, Lions Club, Elks Club, V.F.W., American Legion and St. Marks United Methodist Church where he participated in many of its activities.
Bill enjoyed game hunting and fishing, and especially, outdoor camping with his son in the Northwest Cascade mountains of Oregon, and vacationing with his daughter on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He was an avid outdoorsman, great travel partner and story-teller, faithful family-man, and could always strike-up a conversation with anybody.
Bill was a best-friend to his son, deeply-loving father to his daughter, and he shared all of his finer qualities with those who were closest to him. He was a real and genuine people-person, who could find humor under any circumstance. Bill will be truly missed by many.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenmount Cemetery, Hillsboro, MD. There will be live-streaming of the service at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Building Fund at St. Mark's United Methodist Church on Peachblosson Rd. Easton, MD 21601
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.