Logan Wesley Parks IV, 32, of East New Market passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Cambridge on May 14, 1988 and was a son of Logan Wesley Parks III and the late Darlyn April Dawson Ashton.



Logan attended schools in Cambridge. At the time of his passing, he was working at John W. Tieder. On October 30, 2015, he married the former Shelbie Bell. Logan enjoyed skate boarding, fishing, playing video games, but most of all, spending time with his children.



He is survived by his wife Shelbie Parks of Cambridge, a son Owen Wesley Parks, of Cambridge, two step children Karlee Wade and Lucas Wade of Cambridge, his father Logan Wesley Parks III and wife Angela of Cambridge, his step father Thomas Ashton II, maternal grandmother Darlyn Fitzhugh of Cambridge, maternal grandfather Quentin Dawson of Bishops Head, paternal grandmother Bonnie Parks of Woolford, two brothers Tommy Ashton III of Connecticut and George Greenwood III of Cambridge, three sisters Carolina Brook Ashton, Paige Parks and Samantha Greenwood all of Cambridge, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Besides his mother, Logan is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Logan Wesley Parks, Jr., and maternal step grandfather Nolan Fitzhugh.



Pallbearers will be Josh Peterson, Billy Peterson, George Greenwood III, Tommy Ashton III, Christopher Moore, Levin Lewis, Cory Leisner and Stephen Horner.



A walk through visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10 to 12 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., followed by a graveside service at 1 pm at Dorchester Memorial Park. Face mask and social distancing is required. Memorial contributions can be made to Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., 700 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613 to help defray funeral expenses.



