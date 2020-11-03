1/1
Lois Evelyn Slacum
1935 - 2020
Lois Evelyn Slacum, 85, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her daugthers home in Ohio. She was born in Caroline County on April 12, 1935 and was a daughter of the late John and Pauline Mowbray.

Mrs. Evelyn did daycare and was a homemaker for many years. On January 12, 1962, she married Richard L. Slacum, Jr., who passed away on February 15, 2000. She enjoyed helping at her daughter's restaurant Cindy's Kitchen, going to church, visiting her daughter's in Georgia and Ohio where she passed peacefully surrounded by her family. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who she dearly loved.

She is survived by her children Cindy Bayless, Carol Woulms (Mike), Angie DeGroat (Shane), Richard Slacum III, Scott Slacum, grandchildren Tammy Green, Kim Slacum, Danielle Bayless, Kayla Bayless, Hanna Bayless, Michael Woulms Jr, Zachary Woulms, Alison Rebennack, Cooper DeGroat, Olivia DeGroat, 19 great grandchildren, 5 siblings, many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Evelyn is preceded in death by 7 siblings.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association, 909 Progress Circle Ste. 400, Salisbury, MD 21804. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
