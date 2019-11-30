|
Lois Foor Albert, 84, of East New Market passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Macky and Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines. She was born in Everett, PA on November 18, 1935 and was a daughter of the late Archie W. Foor, Sr. and Celia Hamm Foor.
Mrs. Albert graduated from Everett High School in Everett, PA and attended Elon College in Elon, NC. Prior to marriage she worked as a legal secretary and after she was married, on September 6, 1959, she was a homemaker. She volunteered at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge and Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary. Mrs. Albert was an avid reader and bird watcher who enjoyed playing games and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Kristin Albert of New Egypt, New Jersey, her son Philip Albert and his wife Barbara of East New Market, her grandchildren Rachael and Andrew Albert, six sisters Sara Jane Steele, Margaret Cessna, Olive Walters, Nancy Steele, Lucille Ranck, and Barbara Clark, a sister in law Helen Foor and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by a brother Archie Foor, Jr. and two sisters Florence Stefan and Judy Woy.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 6 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Dale Krotee officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 6 pm. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 am at Everett Cemetery in Everett, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Macky & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice, 1500 Ocean Parkway, Berlin, MD 21811, the Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to Friends of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, P.O. Box 1231, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019