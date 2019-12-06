|
Lois Mae (Reed) DeRoche, of Federalsburg, Maryland, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Delaware. She was 77.
She was born on May 17, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Louis A. Reed and Olive F. (Ridgway) Reed.
She worked for many years at Solo Cup in Federalsburg, MD, and enjoyed singing, painting gourds, cooking, going thrift shopping, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Dana DeRoche, and Frank DeRoche, her granddaughter, Sara DeRoche, her brother, Robert Reed, many nieces and nephews and her many friends.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 6:00pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Reverend Peter Smith officiating. Friends may call on the family from 5-6pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victories For Veterans at www.victoriesforveterans.com.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
