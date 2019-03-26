|
|
TRAPPE - Lois Virginia Baker died on Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home. She was 90.
She was born on Dec. 3, 1928 in Harford County, MD, the daughter of the late James and Elsie Campbell O'Ferrall.
Lois graduated from Easton High School in 1945 and shortly after married J. Franklin Baker Jr. and they made their home in Trappe. She was the postmaster of Trappe Post Office, retiring in 1999. She belonged to the Homemakers Club of Talbot County, Talbot County Board of Social Services, 1987-1988, Trappe Fire Co. Auxiliary and Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Lois is survived by her son, John Franklin Baker III; grandson, Christopher R. Baker; sisters: Sharon Miller, Betty Ann Hood; and brother, Bill O'Ferrall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Baker Jr.; her brothers: Robert, Patrick and Mike O'Ferrall; and her sisters: Cathy and Patricia.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trappe Volunteer Fire Dept., 4001 Powell Ave., Trappe, MD 21673.
For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019