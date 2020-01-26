|
|
Lola Rebecca Ruark, 96, of Preston, Maryland formerly of Hoopers Island passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
Born September 9, 1923 on Hoopers Island, she was the daughter of the late Sue Tolley and Reecie Calvin Lewis.
Lola attended the local schools and graduated from Hoopers Island High School in 1941. After graduating she went on to cosmetology school and became a beautician. She worked in this profession for many years.
On May 4, 1968 she married J. Kenneth Ruark. Together they enjoyed nearly 43 years of marriage before his passing on August 11, 2011.
Mrs. Ruark was a member of Hosier Memorial United Methodist Church. She held the position of treasurer for the UMC Women's Group and was also past president of Hoopers Island Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and took great pride in helping with the annual fishing tournament. She helped with dinners at the church and also at the fire company. Lola enjoyed watching the hummingbirds gather on their feeders. Mrs. Ruark lived a wonderful life and will be missed by her family and all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter Charlotte "Diane" Fluharty and her husband Bob of Preston and step-daughter Carol Jones of Salisbury; grandchildren Kim Wheatley, Jeffrey Fluharty (Holly), Scott and Ryan Jones; great grandchildren Brandon and Taylor Wheatley; great-great grandchild River Wheatley; special friends and caregivers Rebecca Shockley and Mary V Phillips.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 beginning 1:00 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge. Rev. Doug Ridley and Pastor Chuck Hudson will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Dorchester Memorial Park.
Family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Fluharty, Brandon Wheatley, Scott Jones, Ryan Jones, Jay Newcomb and Sonny Ruark.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Ruark's name can be sent to Hosier Memorial Methodist Church, c/o Priscilla McGlaughlin, P.O. Box 41, Fishing Creek, MD 21634 or Hoopers Island Vol. Fire Co., c/o Rosemary Dean, P.O. Box 125, Fishing Creek, MD 21634.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020