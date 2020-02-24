|
Lorene C. Fox Anderson passed away on February 21, 2020 after a brief illness at Candle Light Cove in Easton. She was 96.
She was born in Limestone, TN, the daughter of the late Rollie Thomas Fox and Gladys Faye Henley Fox.
She worked for the Federal Government at the Social Security Administration for 35 years.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by her son, John F. Anderson and daughter-in-law, Sharon of Easton, grandson, Christopher F. Anderson and wife Jennifer, granddaughter, Laura Anderson Zulick and husband, Tim; great- granddaughters, Emileigh, Tessa and Grace Anderson and Chloe Zulick, great grandson, Bradley Zulick and sisters, Virginia Caudle, Joyce Guinn and Freda Jones all of the Johnson City, TN area. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Anderson, brother, Kenneth Fox; sisters, Evelyn Broyles, Mildred Broyles and Barbara Jenkins.
A memorial service will be held on March 14, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Mark's United Methodist Church Chapel in Easton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Rd., Easton, MD, 21601, and Candle Light Cove, 106 W. Earl Ave., Easton, MD 21601.
