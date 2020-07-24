Loretta Ann Hubbard Howard of Royal Oak, MD died on July 23, 2020. She was 82 years old.
Born on July 2, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Sherwood Marcus and Irene Meade Cannon Hubbard.
After graduating from Easton High School in 1956, she married Luke Vincent Howard, Sr. They were active members of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. They had six children and enjoyed a loving relationship with their large family.
After being a homemaker for many years, she worked for the Talbot Department of Education as assistant librarian. Then she was employed for several years with the Talbot Banner in the advertising department. Later she was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Regional Manager.
In 1986, she founded Ann H. Howard & Associates. This operated as an insurance brokerage specializing in health and life benefits. She served as President of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, Easton Business Management Authority, and the Maryland State Life Underwriters. In 1987, she was chosen as the Business Woman of the Year by the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce. She was a founding member of the Talbot Business Roundtable. She qualified as a member of the Million Dollar Roundtable, and she coordinated the first Health Fair for Talbot County.
Together with her partner, Karen Myres, Howard published "Shorewoman Magazine". This publication featured the accomplishments and lives of women on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
Other organizations included Memorial Hospital Gift Giving Committee and Memorial Hospital Association, For All Seasons Board of Directors, and St. Anne and Joachim Society.
In 2000, her agency merged with The Avon-Dixon Insurance Agency, where she held the title of Vice President of Financial Services.
After retirement, she graduated from Chesapeake College with an Associate of Arts Degree and as a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
For 70 years, she enjoyed singing in various groups, such as the Abendmusiken Group and the Sts. Peter & Paul Mission Church Choir. In retirement, art and gardening became passions.
She is survived by four children; Mary Annette Mitchell of Royal Oak and her family, daughter, Jennifer A. Woessner, her husband Andy, stepdaughter, Taylor and son Preston; daughter, Rebecca R. Montgomery, husband, Nick and their three children; Jessa, Gwenna and Dominic; son, Robert S. Mitchell and son Christopher E. Mitchell, wife Christina and their three children, Dylan, Emily and Harper, daughter, Diana H. Johnson and husband, Sherwood and their children, Claire, Gabe and wife Meredith, Gavin, and Maxine, son, Luke V. Howard, Jr., and his son Luke V. Howard, III and son Joseph R. Howard and his wife, Debby, her daughter Rachel and husband Matt and their grand-daughters, Rory, and Isabella.
Two children predeceased her: Peter Martin Howard and Angela H. Pugh. Angela was the wife of Dan Pugh and their son, Sam J. Pugh. Her sister, Joyce H. Bailey and brother, Richard E. Hubbard reside in Talbot County
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 202 from 5 -7 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11 AM at Sts. Michaels Mission Church, 109 Lincoln Ave, St Michaels, MD. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Sts. Peter & Paul Community Center, For All Seasons, Memorial Hospital Foundation, or your favorite charity
