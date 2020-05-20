Loretta "Jean" Mattingly passed away peacefully at her daughters' home on May 18, 2020 in Easton, Maryland. She was 86.
She was born on November 30, 1933 to the late John William Fox, Jr. and Lollie Horton in Morganton, North Carolina.
Jean was a military wife and raised her family all over the world; included but not limited to, Germany, Taiwan, The Canal Zone in Panama, North Carolina, Arizona, and several locations around Maryland.
During her working career she worked many different jobs, which included: Giant Foods, where she worked as a meat cutter and union steward, Double T Diner, Heavenly Ham, and Capital Copy Products.
She was an active member in the YMCA and was an avid swimmer there.
She is survived by her children, Carol Jean Greene of Loudon, TN, Terry Lynn Bailey of Newark, DE, James Andrew Mattingly of Delmar, DE, Thomas Gerald Mattingly, Jr., of Pasadena, MD; Joseph David Mattingly, Judy Elizabeth Harding of Easton, MD; her brothers, John and David Fox; her sister, Debbie Robertson; 9 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gerald Mattingly, Sr. and her sister, Elizabeth Ann Smoot.
Due to the current restrictions, burial will be private. A Celebration of Jean's Life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
For condolences and to sign Jean's online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
She was born on November 30, 1933 to the late John William Fox, Jr. and Lollie Horton in Morganton, North Carolina.
Jean was a military wife and raised her family all over the world; included but not limited to, Germany, Taiwan, The Canal Zone in Panama, North Carolina, Arizona, and several locations around Maryland.
During her working career she worked many different jobs, which included: Giant Foods, where she worked as a meat cutter and union steward, Double T Diner, Heavenly Ham, and Capital Copy Products.
She was an active member in the YMCA and was an avid swimmer there.
She is survived by her children, Carol Jean Greene of Loudon, TN, Terry Lynn Bailey of Newark, DE, James Andrew Mattingly of Delmar, DE, Thomas Gerald Mattingly, Jr., of Pasadena, MD; Joseph David Mattingly, Judy Elizabeth Harding of Easton, MD; her brothers, John and David Fox; her sister, Debbie Robertson; 9 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gerald Mattingly, Sr. and her sister, Elizabeth Ann Smoot.
Due to the current restrictions, burial will be private. A Celebration of Jean's Life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
For condolences and to sign Jean's online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 20, 2020.