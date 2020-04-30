|
Lorraine Dimitriu, Born on March 24, 1958 passed away on April 29, 2020, She was 62.
Lorraine graduated from North Dorchester High-School in 1977. She worked many years at Airpax until furthering her education where she spent the last 14 years as a book keeper.
she is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Shirley Alcorn and her brother, Reid Alcorn.
Lorraine is survived by her sisters Charlene and Cheryl Alcorn, brother Robert Alcorn, daugher Amanda Dimitriu, son Andrew Alcorn, granddaughters Tyajah Pinder, Demara Dimitriu, Dakota and Phoneix Alcorn, grandson Mekhai Waples. niece Darla Alcorn and nephew Joseph Alcorn. She was excited to welcome the upcoming birth of her grandson Jude Alcorn in June of this year.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The at in her honor.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 1, 2020