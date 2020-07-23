1/1
Lorraine Nora Howell
Lorraine N Howell, 63, of Fort Myers, FL passed away on July 12, 2020. She was born in Havre de Grace, MD on August, 7 1956. Lorraine had been a Walmart employee for 23 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed scrapbooking & woodworking. She will be dearly missed by her mother Margaret Dalton, son James Kinnamon Jr. and his fiance, Jackie DeFord of Ridgely MD, as well as 3 grandchildren; Jeremy Kinnamon, Hunter Kinnamon, and Linda Staats, three brothers;John Dalton, Bill Dalton, and Jim Dalton as well as sister, Phyllis. She was preceded in death by her father, Cephas Dalton.

Services will be private due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Condolences may be shared online at www.harvey-engelhardt.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 23, 2020.
