ou Ann Hughes, 71, of Hurlock died August 10, 2020 at her home.



She is survived by her husband, Arthur Leroy Hughes; a son, Ricky Hughes;



a daughter, Lori Hughes and a sister, Dianne Markey.



She was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Hastings and a sister, Faye Hyatt.



Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller



Funeral Home in East New Market.



