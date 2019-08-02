|
On August 1, 2019, Louise Hart Geipe, beloved wife of the late John "Jack" William Geipe; devoted mother of Jane Virgil (Greg), Barbara Lubinski (Rick), Mary Louise Mitchell (the late Tommy), Martha Patton (Jim) and Charlotte Snead (Bill); cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Barbara McEvoy. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Wednesday, 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, 10am at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Ellicott City, MD. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church or to Talbot Hospice Foundation, Inc., 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019