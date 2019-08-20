|
Louis Joseph Ireland, fondly known as Sonny, passed away August 15, 2019 at Acts Bayleigh Chase. He was 78 years old. He was born on December 17, 1941 in Talbot County. He was the son of late William C. Ireland and Margery I. Cole.
Sonny went to school in Talbot County. He helped on the family farm after he finished school. From there, he went to work for Coca Cola and drove a tractor trailer for Allen Foods for around 30 years until he retired.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Warner Ireland, his siblings, Nancy Goad, David Ireland, Susan Covington, Sallie Ireland, Joan C. Stover (Gene), sister-in-law Monica Ireland, brother-in-law Wesley Warner, sister-in-law Melodie Warner, and close friend Priscilla Jamart. Sonny will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wesleyan Church in Easton. Officiating pastor, Reverend Nevin Crouse.
Please send donations to the , or the .
