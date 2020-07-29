1/
Louis W. Ritter III
1960 - 2020
Louis W. Ritter III

Milo, ME - Louis W. Ritter III, 60, passed away at home after a brief illness. Born January 5, 1960, in Baltimore City, Maryland, he is survived by his father, Louis W. Ritter. He was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta L. Ritter (Wood). He is also survived by two sisters, Sherry A. Perkins, and Kelly L. Jones, and a brother, Robert J. Ritter, as well as eight nephews (two of whom also preceded him in death) and a niece.

He was a veteran with two years of service as an electrician in the United States Navy. After his discharge, he worked briefly for David A. Bramble, Inc. where he developed an asphalt paving process. He also has worked as a cook, an electrician and general laborer. Working at Combat Caterers, he was a soldier cook at various war re-enactments. He appeared as an acting extra in the 1995 made for television drama, "Tad," a story about Abraham Lincoln.

Recently, he had moved to Milo, Maine where he was pursuing his dream of homesteading. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Condolences and memories can be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 29, 2020.
