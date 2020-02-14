Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise C. Robbins


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise C. Robbins Obituary
Louise Carroll Robbins, 93, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born in Bruceville, MD on April 28, 1926 and was a daughter of the late William and Maude Coleman Carroll.

Mrs. Robbins graduated from Easton High School. On November 9, 1951, she married Charles L. "Tony" Robbins, who passed away on September 26, 2012. Mrs. Robbins drove a school bus for Dorchester County for the special education children for 15 years. But most of her life she was a home maker. She enjoyed collecting and restoring antiques. Mrs. Robbins was a member of the American Legion Post 91 Auxiliary.

She is survived by a son Charles L. Robbins, Jr. and wife Sue of Kent Island, a daughter Debbie Gootee and husband Bruce of East New Market, two grandchildren Alison Gootee and Clayton Gootee, a daughter in law Brenda Blocker-Robbins and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Robbins is preceded in death by two sisters Sarah Secrist, and Marguerite Secrist, four brothers William Carroll, Wallace Carroll, Carl Carroll and Wesley Carroll.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Old Trinity Churchyard. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dixon House, 108 N. Higgins Street, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -