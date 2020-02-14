|
|
Louise Carroll Robbins, 93, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born in Bruceville, MD on April 28, 1926 and was a daughter of the late William and Maude Coleman Carroll.
Mrs. Robbins graduated from Easton High School. On November 9, 1951, she married Charles L. "Tony" Robbins, who passed away on September 26, 2012. Mrs. Robbins drove a school bus for Dorchester County for the special education children for 15 years. But most of her life she was a home maker. She enjoyed collecting and restoring antiques. Mrs. Robbins was a member of the American Legion Post 91 Auxiliary.
She is survived by a son Charles L. Robbins, Jr. and wife Sue of Kent Island, a daughter Debbie Gootee and husband Bruce of East New Market, two grandchildren Alison Gootee and Clayton Gootee, a daughter in law Brenda Blocker-Robbins and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Robbins is preceded in death by two sisters Sarah Secrist, and Marguerite Secrist, four brothers William Carroll, Wallace Carroll, Carl Carroll and Wesley Carroll.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Old Trinity Churchyard. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dixon House, 108 N. Higgins Street, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020