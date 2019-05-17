SEAFORD, Del. - Louise H. Williamson, at the age of 100, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Life Care at Loftland Park in Seaford, DE.

Mrs. Williamson was born July 6, 1918 near Denton, MD, the daughter of the late Franklin Neal Howard and Emma Clarke Howard.

Louise was a graduate of North Caroline High School in Denton Class of 1935. She worked at E.I. DuPont cafeteria and retired after 16 years of service. After her retirement, she cared for the elderly. She attended the Christian Missionary Alliance Church (ARAC).

She is survived by two daughters: Eleanor W. Wootten and her husband Paul, of Galestown, MD; Frances Lee Ruark and her husband Ronald, of Seaford, DE; a daughter-in-law, Marie Williamson, of Denton; six grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, J. Leon Williamson Sr.; two sons: James Leon "Jim" Williamson Jr. and Thomas R. "Tommy" Williamson.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 11 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Seaford, with Rev. Marie Coulbourne officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home, Federalsburg, MD.

Share memories with the family at: www.framptom.com Published in The Star Democrat on May 19, 2019