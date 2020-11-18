Louise M. Norris, 98, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born in Vienna on May 1, 1922 and was a daughter of the late William and Bessie Neal Layton.



Mrs. Norris attended schools in Vienna. She worked at Rob Roy, but most of her life she was a homemaker. She married Robert James Waddell Gore passed away on May 20, 1975. On September of 1978, she married Carl Norris passed away March of 1989. Mrs. Norris enjoyed latch hook, gardening and puzzles.



She is survived by a daughter Patricia Beckwith of Cambridge, two sons Wm. Harvey Gore of Dover and Ronald H. Gore of New Market, Virginia, a daughter in law Lee Gore of Camden-Wyoming, DE, twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husbands, Mrs. Norris is preceded in death by a son Robert "Bob" W. Gore, Jr., three brothers Joseph H. Layton, Sr., Walter R. Layton and Ollie Layton, two sisters Marjorie Hilda Willey and Clara McKnett, son in law William Beckwith, Sr., a grandson William "Billy" Beckwith, Jr., two daughter in laws Phyllis Gore and Ellie Gore.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 am at East New Market Cemetery with Rev. Mary Ann Farnell officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Salem United Methodist Church, c/o Laura Layton, 4644 Ravenwood Road, Vienna, MD 21869. Face mask and social distancing is required. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



