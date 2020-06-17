Louise Nichols McCullough of Federalsburg, Maryland, departed this life on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was 91.
Born in Caroline County, Maryland on July 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late, Norman L. Nichols, Sr. and Ruth Eleanor Thomas Nichols. At the age of 12 she moved to N.Y. City with her sister Pauline. After completing school she met John McCullough, and they later married in December 1947. From that marriage they produced two sons. They continued to make their home in New York where Mrs. McCullough attended and graduated from Beautician School. Mrs. McCullough worked for many years as a beautician, up until the death of her sons John Henry McCullough, Jr. and Gary McCullough, who died one month apart in 1989. Following the deaths of her sons, she and her husband moved back to Maryland for their retirement in 1995.
Mrs. McCullough enjoyed baking, and was always giving away baked goods to her family and friends. She also loved to tend to her garden. She was very involved in fashion and always looking for new styles.
She leaves to mourn, three granddaughters; Kinda McCullough of Los Angeles, CA, Tanika McCullough, of New York City and Constance Malikah Braithwaite of Austin, Tx. 5 great grandchildren, Ian Hernandez, Jonni Carter, Khai Carter, Nailah Braithwaite and Niarah Braithwaite. One brother; Norman L. Nichols, Jr. and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John McCullough, Sr., 7 siblings; Pauline Smith, Emerson Nichols, Mildred McClairity, Dorsey Nichols, Robert Lee Nichols, Jr., Minnie Florentine Whitsett, and Ruth Ann Johnson.
A viewing will be held on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Framptom Funeral Home, 216 N. Main St., Federalsburg, MD.
Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will be in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.