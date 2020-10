On Monday, October 5, 2020, Louise Pinder Brummell, 84, transitioned peacefully at home in St. Louiswith her family by her side. A walkthrough viewing in her remembrance will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00pm. Services are via invitation only. Live streaming available at Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa . Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com