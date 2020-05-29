Louise T. (Tarr) Visgaitis
Louise Tarr Visgaitis, 95, of St. Michaels, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Corsica Hills Nursing Home in Centreville.

She was born on January 27, 1925 in St. Michaels, the daughter of the late George M. Tarr and Mable Jones Tarr. She attended school in St. Michaels.

Mrs. Visgaitis is survived by two daughters, Judy C. Lowery (Bruce) and Bonnie Holden Stinchcomb, both of McDaniel; four grandchildren, Bruce Lowery (Carrie) of Wittman, Kimberly Johnson (Doug) of Salisbury, Greg Lowery (Anna) of Tilghman and Ryan Holden (Kelly) of Easton and six great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchildand her brother, John W. Tarr of Hawaii. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John G. Visgaitis, her brothers; George R. Tarr, Walter Tarr and Lewis Tarr and her sisters, Mildred Tarr Whiteside and Virginia Lowery.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
