Lowell Robert Plischke
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lowell Robert Plischke of Marydel, MD, passed away at his home in Marydel, MD on June 4th 2020. He was 74 years old.



Born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, Mr. Plischke was the son of the late Elmer and Audrey Seir Plischke. He had lived in the United States for 69 years and had graduated from the Surrattsville, MD High School. He moved to Eastern shore from St.Marys County 23 years ago. He had worked for Craftsman Press Printing and for the last twenty years has had a boat mechanic business, Lowell's Marine Services.



Mr. Plischke is survived by his wife, Celeste Ann Plischke of Marydel; two daughters: Christina Costello of White Plains, MD and Faith Plischke of Marydel, MD; two sons: Lance Plischke of King George, VA and Robert Semler of Bull Head City, AR; and a niece, Dawn Marsh; two Grandchildren that lived with him, Nathan and Mia. Also 3 Grandchildren: Lacey, Jacquiline, and Shawn, Jr.; and 3 great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Julianne Plischke.



Memorial services will be private. If friends wish to send donations in Mr. Plischke's memory, the family suggests sending them to the Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved