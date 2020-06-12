Lowell Robert Plischke of Marydel, MD, passed away at his home in Marydel, MD on June 4th 2020. He was 74 years old.
Born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, Mr. Plischke was the son of the late Elmer and Audrey Seir Plischke. He had lived in the United States for 69 years and had graduated from the Surrattsville, MD High School. He moved to Eastern shore from St.Marys County 23 years ago. He had worked for Craftsman Press Printing and for the last twenty years has had a boat mechanic business, Lowell's Marine Services.
Mr. Plischke is survived by his wife, Celeste Ann Plischke of Marydel; two daughters: Christina Costello of White Plains, MD and Faith Plischke of Marydel, MD; two sons: Lance Plischke of King George, VA and Robert Semler of Bull Head City, AR; and a niece, Dawn Marsh; two Grandchildren that lived with him, Nathan and Mia. Also 3 Grandchildren: Lacey, Jacquiline, and Shawn, Jr.; and 3 great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Julianne Plischke.
Memorial services will be private. If friends wish to send donations in Mr. Plischke's memory, the family suggests sending them to the Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.