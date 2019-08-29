|
Lucille Marie Rogers Gibson quietly and softly accepted the call of God and departed this earthly life on Sunday morning, August 25, 2019, at the Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrooke, PA. Lucille was born in Ridgely, MD on April 27,1942, to the late Harlan L. and Jean V. Rogers. She was the oldest of ten siblings. She leaves to cherish her memories: 2 sons, Kevin Rogers (Melanie) of Utah; Mark Rogers (Marlene) of New Jersey; 1 daughter, Latelle Rogers Colon (Joel) of Florida; a special nephew, William Rogers, Jr.; 3 brothers, Harlan Rogers, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA; Kermit Rogers of North Carolina; and Wayne Rogers (Jill) of Magnolia, DE; 3 sisters, Vivian Fisher (Thomas) of Denton, MD, Sylvia Potter (Robert) of Easton, MD and Karen Rankin (John) of Smithfield, VA; 8 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter; a brother and sister in-law, Gerald & Ida Gibson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Gibson; parents, Harlan Sr. & Jean Rogers; grandmother, Maud Hubbard; and three siblings, William Rogers, Sr., Gene Rogers, and Howard Rogers. Funeral services will be held at the Church of the Nazarene, 10660 Greensboro Road, Denton, MD on Saturday, August 31, 2019. The visitation and viewing will begin at 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The funeral service is at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019