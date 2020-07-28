1/1
Lucy Ann (Ranno) Cory
1939 - 2020
Lucy Ann Cory of Easton, Maryland passed away on July 26, 2020, in her home, with her three daughters by her side. Born in Washington, D.C., on July 10, 1939, Lucy was the daughter of Alfred and Mary Ranno. Lucy married Warner M. Cory on April 16, 1961 and spent the next 30 years in Greenbelt, Maryland raising their three daughters (Lisa, Joann, Jennifer).

Lucy was best known for being an avid artist with an affinity for watercolor and painting ceramics. She was very gifted and passionate about her artwork. Lucy would always share her paintings with her loved ones and friends. It was a direct reflection of her kind, generous soul. Lucy was 81 years old.

Lucy is survived by her daughters; Lisa Shank, Joann Redden (Victor) and Jennifer Hughes (Scot) and her grandchildren; Alex, Jake, Luke, Jillian, Mack, Jack, and Hallie. She is also survived by her sister, Carmela (Jim) Coleman and her sister in law, Sandy Ranno. Lucy is preceded in death by her husband, Warner Cory and her brother, Alfred Ranno, Jr.

There will be a Visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, Maryland 21617. Following the Visitation, the Funeral will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Centreville, with a Graveside Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery at 13209 Church Lane, Cordova, Maryland 21625.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to St. Jude Hospital for children.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
