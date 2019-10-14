|
Ludwig J. Eglseder, Jr., M.D., 91, of Trappe passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home. He was born in St. Michaels on May 12, 1928 and was a son of the late Ludwig J. and Anna Wilmering Eglseder.
Dr. Eglseder graduated from St. Michaels High School class of 1945. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946 until 1949 at the rank of Sergeant. In 1949, he continued his schooling at University of Maryland College Park until 1952. In September of 1952, he was in Medical School, Early Entry and graduated in June of 1956 from University of Maryland and served his internship in Florida. In 1957 to 1963, Medical Practice, General Practice, and Family Practice. From 1963 to 1966, he was a Psychiatric Residency at University of Maryland. Dr. Eglseder was a Psychiatrist at the Eastern Shore State Hospital in Cambridge where he became the medical director. He worked with various programs, inpatient and outpatient. In 1985, he married Bonnie Bryan Eglseder.
Besides his wife, Dr. Eglseder is survived by three sons Ludwig Eglseder III and wife Kim, John Matthew Eglseder and wife Kathy, and Scott Eglseder and wife Julie, grandchildren Timothy, Sarah, Aaron, Brandon, Kristin, Cory, Matthew, Caroline, David, Jenika and Josh, great grandchildren Aiden, Gavin, Lily, Jackson, Corbin and Isla and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Dr. Eglseder is preceded in death by a son Kurt Eglseder, and three brothers Frank Paiper, John Carl Paiper and Walter Eglseder.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Jack Diehl officiating. Interment will follow at White Marsh Cemetery in Trappe. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019