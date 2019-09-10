|
|
|
M. Craig Simonsen, 68, of Taylors Island passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Baltimore on February 16, 1951 and was a son of the late Melvin B. and Rhoda Beil Simonsen.
Mr. Simonsen graduated from Woodlawn High School in Baltimore. On September 25, 1987, he married the former Helen Denton. He worked for Procter & Gamble with 23 years of service. Mr. Simonsen enjoyed his water front and yard work.
He is survived by his wife Helen Simonsen of Taylors Island, brother in law Mike Cheuvront, two nephews Michael and Scott Cheuvront and on his wife's side six brother in laws and sister in laws Lonnie and Delores Denton, Bill and Judy Brandt, David and Brenda Denton, Ron and Edna Schuwenka, Paul and Linda Denton, Kenneth and Freida Moore, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Simonsen is preceded in death by a sister Joy Cheuvront.
Pallbearers will be Billy Neild, Bill Brandt, JB Tieder, Frankie Willey, Billy Rothe, Eddie Bramble and Matt Chambers.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1 pm at Bethlehem Church in Taylors Island with Pastor Joel Beiler officiating. Interment will be at the Brick Churchyard. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Taylors Island Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 277, Taylors Island, MD 21669. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019