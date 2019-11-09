|
Elizabeth Corkell, 85, died Friday, November 8th. Her husband, Robert J. Corkell, SR. died in 2008.
She was a member of the Harrington Moose Lodge 1229 and a Women of the Moose service followed by a funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 13th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., located at 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton where friends may call 10 to 11 before the service. The interment will be in the Concord Cemetery. To offer online condolences and for further information, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019