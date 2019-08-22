|
M. Grant Towers of Denton, MD passed away at the Memorial Hospital in Easton, MD on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, after a short illness. He was 70 years old.
Born in Easton on November 13, 1948, Grant was the son of Phyllis A. Towers of Denton and the late Mervin V. Towers. He grew up in Denton and was a friend to everyone who knew him. He worked for the Chesapeake Center in Easton for twenty years and for the Samaritan House in Denton for twenty years.
In addition to his mother, Grant is survived by two brothers: Michael T. Towers (Cindy) of Denton and Jeffrey L. Towers of Elkton, MD; a sister, Victoria A. Williamson (Dale) of Preston, MD; eight nieces and nephews: Sherri Wood (Wesley), Brandie Johnson (Justin), Jonathan Towers (Shelly), Bryan Towers, Ashley Alt (Steve), Joshua Towers-Miller, Michael Towers-Miller, and Noah Williamson; and six great nieces and nephews: Riley Wood, Elle Wood, Malory Wood, Irie Towers, Madison Johnson, and Drew Alt.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, August 26th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton where friends may call one hour before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in Grant's memory, his family suggests sending them to the Samaritan House, 12 Fifth Street, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
