CAMBRIDGE - M. Ralph Foxwell Jr., 97, of Cambridge, Md. passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home. He was born in Elliott Island on Dec. 29, 1921, and was a son of the late M. Ralph Foxwell Sr. and Lillian Ewell Foxwell.

Mr. Foxwell attended schools in Dorchester County. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Mr. Foxwell worked for DuPont for 26 years and in 1959, he started Artwell's Furniture Store which started in Reid's Grove and later moved to Cambridge. He also had his realtors License. Mr. Foxwell enjoyed fishing, hunting, tennis, and was a poker player. He was a member of the Cambridge Elks, Cambridge Yacht Club, American Legion Post 91, and the Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW.

He is survived by a daughter, Brenda Bornt, of Westminster; a son, Douglas Foxwell and wife Joan, of East New Market; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; a special caregiver, Gale Coates; several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Mr. Foxwell is preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Powell; three brothers: W. Donald Foxwell, Wallace "Dude" Foxwell, Crawford Foxwell; and great grandson, Cody Cannon.

.

Pallbearers will be Roger Bornt, Jeff Powell, Tommy Bradshaw, Jeff Brown, Chase Powell and Will Bradshaw. Honorary pallbearers will be Douglas Foxwell, Charlie Powell, Billy Foxwell, Robert "Dee" Jackson, Gary Foxwell and Carlton Stanley.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 22, 10:30 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, with Rev. Dan Gedman officiating. Interment will follow at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 114 S. Washington St., Easton, MD 21601 or to WHCP Radio, 447 Race St., Cambridge, MD 21613. Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary