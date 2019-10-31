|
Mace Tall Jr., 85, passed away on October 28, 2019 at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, DE. The son of the late Mace Tall Sr and Marie Elzey Tall, he was born on April 28, 1934 in Cambridge, MD.
Mace graduated from Cambridge High School in 1952 and entered the Marine Corps where he served for 4 years. Mace spent most of his working years in law enforcement. He entered the Maryland State Police Academy in 1957 and retired after 30 years of service. He continued his career in law enforcement for 8 years as Chief Deputy for the Dorchester County Sheriff's Department and finally as a security officer with The Cambridge Court. Once he REALLY retired, he and Becky, his beloved wife of 63 years, enjoyed their winters in Florida and time spent with their family and longtime friends. Mace was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, Cambridge Rescue Fire Company and American Legion Post 91. He was a member of the Maryland State Police Alumni and enjoyed attending their functions. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend. His children were his pride and joy. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Mace is survived by his wife Becky; his son David of Albuquerque, NM; and his daughter Lisa of Lewes, DE.
At Mace's request, services will be private, but the family would like for you to take a moment and think of a funny story or happy time you had with Mace, and know that he will be sharing it with you. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
For memorial contributions in Mace's honor, please donate to or to those in need.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019