DENTON - Madeline V. Taylor of Denton, Md., passed away at her home on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was 88 years old.

Born at home in Denton on Feb. 14, 1931, Mrs. Taylor was the daughter of the late Luther Thomas and Pearl Virginia Hill Crane. Her husband, Clifford "Kippy" Taylor, died June 15, 1995.

Mrs. Taylor had lived in Denton all of her life and had always liked helping people. She was mostly a homemaker, but she had worked in the cafeteria at North Caroline High School, and had owned and operated a vegetable stand in West Denton. She also liked to frequent consignment shops and thrift shops.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her daughter, Connie Taylor of Denton; a sister, Goldie Easom (John) of Cordova, Md.; and two brothers, James Thomas (Sally),of Federalsburg, Md., and Frank Thomas (Amy) of Preston, Md. She is predeceased by three brothers, Zebbie Thomas, Charles Thomas and Johnie Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at the Moore Funeral Home P.A., located at 12 S. Second St. in Denton, where friends may visit from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019