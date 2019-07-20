Madeline V. Slacum, 97, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home. She was born in Bucktown on January 2, 1922 and was a daughter of the late Craig and Lilly Willey Lowe.



Mrs. Slacum attended schools in Dorchester County. On February 24, 1940, she married Richard L. Slacum, Sr., who passed away on March 18, 2003. She worked at Rob Roy for many years and was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.



She is survived by a son William E. "Buddy" Slacum and wife Virginia of Cambridge, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Slacum is preceded in death by a son Richard L. Slacum, Jr., four brothers Ike, Hubert, Cecil and William Lowe and three sisters Mary Hurley, Nettie Slacum and Alice Peters.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10 am at East New Market Cemetery with Chaplain Joel Beiler officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, c/o Scott Daniels, Memorial Fund, 205 Maryland Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.