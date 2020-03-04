|
|
Mala Schipper Schuster Burt, 76, of St. Michaels, passed away on March 2, 2020 after a brief illness. Mala was born on May 23, 1943, in College Station, TX, to Arthur and Mildred Schipper. Her childhood was spent in Texas, Indiana, Tennessee, and finally in Maryland, where she graduated in 1961 from Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda. In 1963, she married William Lee Schuster, of Hazleton, Pennsylvania. They became the parents of two sons and later divorced. She received her bachelor's degree from Goucher College in 1966. In 1975, she married Roger Burt of Norrisville, MD, and became stepmother to Roger's two daughters. She received a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Maryland and she and Roger opened the Step by Step family therapy practice in Towson. After closing the practice, she and Roger turned their energies toward managing vacation rentals on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia where they had built a villa of their own.
In 2005, they moved to St. Michaels where both Mala and Roger continued their interest in writing. Jointly they published Stepfamilies: Professionals and Stepcouples in Partnership. Mala was an award winning author, screenwriter, playwright, and a member of the Dramatists Guild. She was an active member of the Eastern Shore Writers Association, the Working Writers Forum, and the Bay to Ocean Writers Conference. She was also an integral part of the St. Michaels Womens Club, especially passionate about their Garden Club, the St. Michaels Community Garden, and the Library Garden in St. Michaels. Mala loved her St. Michaels "Yoga Tribe" at The Studio.
Mala was much loved and will be profoundly missed by the many lives she touched.
Mala was preceeded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Rosemary. She is survived by husband Roger Burt of St. Michaels; son, Thomas Schuster and wife Janet Szabo of Kalispell, MT; son, Theodore Schuster of Aspen, CO; stepdaughter, Justine Burt and husband Chris Cocca of Palo Alto, CA; stepdaughter, Kira Burt of Hermosa Beach, CA; brother, Arthur Schipper and wife Sandy of Benicia, CA; brother, Ross Schipper of Vancouver, BC; granddaughters, Mariah Schuster and Ellen Schuster, both of Seattle, WA; and grandson, Matthew Cocca of Palo Alto, CA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Democrat from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020