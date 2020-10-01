Malcolm McConnell, 81, passed away peacefully on Sep. 26, 2020. Malcolm was born in Illinois and raised in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Malcolm is preceded in death by his wife Carol, his parents Charles and Mary McConnell, brothers Robert, Bartley, Ansley, and sister Ann. Survived by brothers Richard and Donald, many nieces and nephews.As a teen, Malcolm learned sailing in the Sea Scouts. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged after two years. Malcolm attended the University of Wisconsin, where a chance encounter assisting a visiting State Department official across campus in a snow storm led to an invitation to sit in on an exam the next day. Achieving the highest score, after graduation he left Wisconsin at the young age of 21 to work for the State Department in Washington, DC as a Foreign Service Officer; he was placed in Africa for 8 years. At age 30 he resigned from the State Department and he and his wife Carol moved to Rhodes Island in Greece.Malcolm started his personal writing career, publishing 24 books ranging from thriller novels, scientific subjects, creative writing, and co-authored several autobiographies with U.S. Generals, landing #1 on the NYT Best Selling list.Malcolm and Carol returned to the United States where he taught creative writing at four different universities, while continuing his writing career.During this time, Malcolm was also a roving editor/writer for Reader's Digest, traveling the world covering a wide variety of stories and several wars. While conducting research, traveling, State Department assignments, Malcom met with JFK and Jackie Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, several heads of state, and once hosted The Rolling Stones for a dinner and pool party at his residence in Tangier!During the summer months he and Carol went to Greece and ran a charter sailboat company. In 1979 Mr. McConnell bought a used 31-foot sailboat in New York and renovated it. They then sailed across the Atlantic Ocean to Greece and many other countries. While in Greece they rented a house in Lindo's Village and enjoyed life while he continued writing.Malcolm wrote many of his books with his beloved wife, Carol. Carol sadly passed away in 2010. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the future.