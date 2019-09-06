|
|
|
Malcolm Webster McAllen, 67, of Preston, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Easton.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine L. McAllen; his children, Ryan W. McAllen, Colleen Johansen Fuchs, John M. Johansen, Jimmy C. Johansen, and Katie M. Parmer; nine grandchildren; Catherine, Chase, Garrett, Corryn, Jamie, Gunner, Jacob, Joey and Luke; a great-grandson, Barrett; a sister, Lynne Nossick and husband Eddie.
Preceded in death by his parents, Hammond Webster McAllen and Virginia Richardson McAllen; a
brother, Richard M. McAllen and a sister, Maxine McAllen.
Services will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019