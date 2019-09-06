Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zeller Funeral Home
106 Main Street
East New Market, MD 21631
(410) 943-3686
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm W. Webster

Send Flowers
Malcolm W. Webster Obituary
Malcolm Webster McAllen, 67, of Preston, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Easton.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine L. McAllen; his children, Ryan W. McAllen, Colleen Johansen Fuchs, John M. Johansen, Jimmy C. Johansen, and Katie M. Parmer; nine grandchildren; Catherine, Chase, Garrett, Corryn, Jamie, Gunner, Jacob, Joey and Luke; a great-grandson, Barrett; a sister, Lynne Nossick and husband Eddie.

Preceded in death by his parents, Hammond Webster McAllen and Virginia Richardson McAllen; a

brother, Richard M. McAllen and a sister, Maxine McAllen.

Services will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malcolm's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.