Zeller Funeral Home
106 Main Street
East New Market, MD 21631
(410) 943-3686
Malcolm Webster McAllen


1952 - 2019
Malcolm Webster McAllen Obituary
Malcolm Webster McAllen, 67, of Preston, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Easton.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine L. McAllen; his children, Ryan W. McAllen, Colleen Johansen Fuchs, John M. Johansen, Jimmy C. Johansen, and Katie M. Parmer; nine grandchildren; Catherine, Chase, Garrett, Corryn, Jamie, Gunner, Jacob, Joey and Luke; a great-grandson, Barrett; a sister, Lynne Nossick and husband Eddie.

Preceded in death by his parents, Hammond Webster McAllen and Virginia Richardson McAllen; a

brother, Richard M. McAllen and a sister, Maxine McAllen.

Services will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019
