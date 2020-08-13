1/1
Marcia Ann (Aisquith) Peake
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcia Ann Aisquith Peake passed away on August 12, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 64.

She was born on January 27, 1956 in Annapolis, MD, the daughter of the late Leonard Thirkeld Aisquith and Joan Eustyne Taylor Aisquith. She married James F. Peake and they made their home in Caroline County.

Mrs. Peake was self-employed as a seamstress, and before that worked at Harrington Nursery. Most recently, she enjoyed being "Sha Sha", grandmother to her two grandchildren. Her other interests included sewing, reading, gardening, playing, and coloring with her grandkids and great nieces.

She is survived by her son, Charles Peake and his wife, Renee of Greensboro, MD; grandchildren, Jase Peake and Jillian Peake; siblings, Lelia Aisquith of Greensboro, Chester Turner of Denton, Sandy Payne of Owings, and Serada Bartholomew of Friendship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Peake and her brother, David Richardson.

Services will be private.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved