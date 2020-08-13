Marcia Ann Aisquith Peake passed away on August 12, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 64.
She was born on January 27, 1956 in Annapolis, MD, the daughter of the late Leonard Thirkeld Aisquith and Joan Eustyne Taylor Aisquith. She married James F. Peake and they made their home in Caroline County.
Mrs. Peake was self-employed as a seamstress, and before that worked at Harrington Nursery. Most recently, she enjoyed being "Sha Sha", grandmother to her two grandchildren. Her other interests included sewing, reading, gardening, playing, and coloring with her grandkids and great nieces.
She is survived by her son, Charles Peake and his wife, Renee of Greensboro, MD; grandchildren, Jase Peake and Jillian Peake; siblings, Lelia Aisquith of Greensboro, Chester Turner of Denton, Sandy Payne of Owings, and Serada Bartholomew of Friendship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Peake and her brother, David Richardson.
Services will be private.
