Marcia Boncella passed peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Pines in Easton, Maryland. She was 76.



She was born on January 14, 1943, the daughter of the late Douglas and Carol Sites, and raised in Cambridge, Maryland.



Marcia worked from 1966 to 1998 for Caroline County Board of Education as a teacher. She also worked for Bayside Driving School and retired from Upper Shore Aging (Meals on Wheels). Marcia enjoyed playing the guitar and many years playing in a folk band group.



Marcia is survived by her husband Thomas Boncella of Harmony, MD daughter Becky Boncella of Ridgely MD, son Charlie Boncella his wife Holli Boncella, and granddaughter Avery Boncella of Denton MD, Marcia's only sibling Doug Sites and his wife Connie of Seaford, DE.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 o'clock, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton, MD 21601. Light food after at the church (Miller Hall). In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Marcia's name to Veterans Affairs at 830 Chesapeake Dr. Cambridge MD, 21613 or Meals on Wheel 403 S. 7th St. Denton MD, 21629.



To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com Published in The Star Democrat on July 23, 2019