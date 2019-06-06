CHESTER - Marcus Anthony Smith of Chester, MD, passed away on June 4, 2019, at his home. He was 40 years old.

Born on August 14, 1978, in St. Johnsbury, VT, he was the son of Marcus and Lorraine Smith of Chester, MD. Marcus graduated from Queen Anne's County High School, Class of 1996, and worked as a union roofer. Marcus loved working outdoors and enjoyed playing and watching sports. He also had a deep love for family and was very happy visiting relatives. Marcus' love, kindness and generosity defined his life even while he struggled with addiction. God saw he was losing that battle and called him home.

In addition to his parents, Marcus and Lorraine Smith, Marcus is survived by his brother Christopher Scott Smith and Renee Smith of Ridgely, MD; aunts and uncles: Annette & Jim McLean, Anthony & Ann Lanfranchi, Paulette LaBrocca, Sarah & Randy Metzger, Melissa & Scot Srodes, Jeffrey Smith, Truitt Smith and numerous cousins.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., in Chester, MD. A mass will be held on Thursday, June 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marcus' name to Teen Challenge, 6900 Central Avenue, Capital Heights, MD 20743.

Published in The Star Democrat on June 9, 2019